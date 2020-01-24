9 men arrested in prostitution sting
One of the suspects is 84 years old
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested nine men in connection with a two-day prostitution sting.
The following are the names of six men who were arrested Wednesday:
- Jose L. Jacobo-Machuca, 61
- Pedro Colonga Medina, 84
- J Isabel Quiroz-Jesus, 59
- Juan Carlos Ramirez, 46
- Juan Macias, 61
- Jorge Ortiz, 26
The following are the names of three men who were arrested Thursday:
- Manuel Salas, 66
- Aminullah Almas, 33
- Roland Steven Roblez, 25
The men are charged with prostitution. Ramirez is also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Police didn’t provide details on where the arrests were made.
