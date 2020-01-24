9 men arrested in prostitution sting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested nine men in connection with a two-day prostitution sting.

The following are the names of six men who were arrested Wednesday:

Jose L. Jacobo-Machuca, 61

Pedro Colonga Medina, 84

J Isabel Quiroz-Jesus, 59

Juan Carlos Ramirez, 46

Juan Macias, 61

Jorge Ortiz, 26

The following are the names of three men who were arrested Thursday:

Manuel Salas, 66

Aminullah Almas, 33

Roland Steven Roblez, 25

The men are charged with prostitution. Ramirez is also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police didn’t provide details on where the arrests were made.