9 men arrested in prostitution sting

One of the suspects is 84 years old

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Prostitution
Jorge Ortiz, Juan Macias, Manuel Salas and Roland Roblez were among nine men arrested in an SAPD prostitution sting on Jan. 22 and 23. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested nine men in connection with a two-day prostitution sting.

The following are the names of six men who were arrested Wednesday:

  • Jose L. Jacobo-Machuca, 61
  • Pedro Colonga Medina, 84
  • J Isabel Quiroz-Jesus, 59
  • Juan Carlos Ramirez, 46
  • Juan Macias, 61
  • Jorge Ortiz, 26

The following are the names of three men who were arrested Thursday:

  • Manuel Salas, 66
  • Aminullah Almas, 33
  • Roland Steven Roblez, 25

The men are charged with prostitution. Ramirez is also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police didn’t provide details on where the arrests were made.

