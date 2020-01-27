2 men shot while watching TV inside North Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men watching TV inside their apartment were wounded when gunshots were fired at their North Side home late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. at the Autumn Brook Apartments in the 11700 block of West Avenue, not far from Highway 281 and Blanco Road.

According to police, the men were watching TV when bullets started blasting through their second story apartment window.

Police said one of the men was shot in the face and the other was shot in the back. Both men were taken to University Hospital for their injuries.

Neighbors said they saw a dark-colored sport utility vehicle drive away shortly after the gunshots were fired.

The name and ages of the wounded were not released. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.