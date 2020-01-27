Men hit by bullets fired into home have ‘no idea’ who would shoot them, police say

San Antonio, TX – San Antonio police aren’t the only ones who are looking for answers after a shooting late Sunday night that left two men wounded at a North Side apartment complex.

The victims told investigators they have no idea who would shoot them either, according to a preliminary report.

The report indicates one of the victims called 911 around 11 p.m., saying that the other had been wounded.

2 men hit by gunfire while watching TV at home

Officers who arrived at the apartment complex, in the 11700 block of West Avenue, found that 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face.

The other man, who is 23 years old, later realized that he also had been wounded in his back.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the man who was shot in the face was in critical condition.

It's unclear where the shooter was when the shots were fired into the second floor unit. (KSAT 12 News)

According to what the other man told officers, they were inside the second floor unit at the Autumn Brook apartments, watching TV, when the bullets tore into the home.

Neighbors also heard the gunfire and called police.

“It was definitely scary because it was too close to home, especially with the little ones,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

She and her husband initially were baffled by the loud noises, she said.

“He came into the hallway asking if I'd dropped something, and I thought it was him that dropped something,” she said. “So then we started looking around the house.”

It was only after the couple looked outside Monday morning that they realized what caused the commotion.

They saw more than a half-dozen bullet holes in the sliding glass door of the men’s apartment.

Investigators say some people reported seeing a dark-colored SUV speeding away from the area.

But the report says they are not sure whether the vehicle or the people in it are connected to the shooting.

As of Monday morning, they had not made any arrests.