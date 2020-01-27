The Backstory: Inside the case of the alleged ‘Medical Center Rapist’

SAN ANTONIO – Former John Marshall High School student and basketball player, Anton Harris, is currently on trial for one of five sexual assault cases at apartments in the medical center. Some date back to as far as 2016 when Harris was 16 years old.

If convicted, he could face life in prison. As he awaits his fate, courts reporter Paul Venema takes a look back at how the case has unfolded throughout our KSAT coverage in a segment called “The Backstory”.