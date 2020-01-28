Debrief: Courtney Friedman discusses SA airport campaign that helps human and sex trafficking victims

A new partnership between the San Antonio International Airport at the Department of Homeland Security is aimed at helping victims of sex and human trafficking.

Highways, buses, trains and planes are all used as modes of transportation for human and sex traffickers.

The DHS Blue Campaign educates people to help identify survivors and stop traffickers.

GMSA @9 talks with Courtney Friedman to found out more about the DHS Blue Campaign.

