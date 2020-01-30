Man accused of killing 76-year-old mother argued with her often, neighbors say

SAN ANTONIO – As the search continues for a suspect accused of killing his 76-year-old mother in her Balcones Heights apartment, neighbors are left uneasy about the incident, they said Wednesday night.

The incident began around 7 p.m. at the Spanish Keys Apartments in the 1150 block of Babcock Road.

Police searching for man accused of fatally beating 76-year-old mother in Balcones Heights

According to Balcones Heights Police Chief John Jahanara, police received a call from the victim asking them to help kick her son, 55-year-old Michael Wayne Curbow, out of her apartment after they got into an argument.

When police arrived, however, Curbow had already left. The woman was found beat to death.

A neighbor said Wednesday that Curbow and his mother argued often, while another said she feels unsafe knowing he hasn’t been arrested yet.