Man arrested after allegedly beating his 76-year-old mother to death

SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man accused of beating his mother to death in her Balcones Heights apartment on Tuesday night.

Michael Wayne Curbow, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, according to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office. He remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

His 76-year-old mother was found at her Spanish Keys apartment in the 1100 block of Babcock Road. The woman has not been identified by authorities.

Man accused of killing 76-year-old mother argued with her often, neighbors say

Balcones Heights Police said they received a call from the victim after an argument with Curbow around 7 p.m.

She had asked police to help kick Curbow out of her apartment, but when officers arrived, he had already left.

Police said around 11 p.m. they received a phone call from a friend of Curbow requesting a welfare check on his mother. Officers arrived to find the woman deceased.

‘She was a sweet lady’: Neighbors remember elderly woman after she is fatally beaten in Balcones Heights apartment

Neighbors were left in shock following the news of the woman’s death.

“She was a sweet lady. I couldn’t believe it," Mike Hernandez, who lives doors away from where the incident happened, told KSAT on Wednesday.

Hernandez said he was not close to the victim but would see the mother and son argue often.