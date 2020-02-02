New bakery in SA offering $1 cinnamon rolls on Valentine’s Day

A new bakery is opening in San Antonio in just two weeks... and it’s offering $1 cinnamon rolls on Valentine’s Day.

Cinnaholic will open Friday, Feb. 14th at 10 a.m., according to a recent Facebook post.

Customers are urged to arrive early to its grand opening for $1 cinnamon rolls, which will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.

San Antonio restaurants offering specials, discounts on Valentine’s Day 2020

Each customer is limited to one roll per visit. All other orders will be regularly priced.

No call-in orders will be accepted.

The bakery is known for its cinnamon rolls and features 20 frosting flavors and toppings, according to its Facebook page.

Hot Rolls Warm cinnamon rolls fresh from the oven....coming to you soon! Posted by Cinnaholic on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Cinnaholic will also sell brownies, edible cookie dough and baked cookies.

The bakery is located at 812 S. Alamo St., Suite 113.

To learn more, click here.