San Antonio restaurants offering specials, discounts on Valentine’s Day 2020

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the time for wining and dining — and several restaurants around San Antonio have you covered with specials.

From lobster tails to tomahawk steaks, local eateries are rolling out the red carpet of romance to help couples celebrate Valentine’s in style (and with a full stomach).

Reservations for many of these restaurants are required or recommended, so it’s best to plan ahead.

San Antonio Zoo promotion allows couples to eat among animals on Valentine’s Day

Here’s a list of places in the area that are offering prix fixe menus and other deals on Feb. 14. It will be updated as more spots announce their Valentine’s Day menus.

Boudro’s: A special menu will be offered at $50 a person between 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

That menu includes roasted parsnips, leek soup or seasonal greens, a center-cut filet, crusted scallops and crème fraîche panna cotta.

Fleming’s: A variety of entrees will be offered with an appetizer, salad and dessert from Feb. 12-15.

Entree options include filet mignon and the choice of lobster tail, crab-stuffed colossal shrimp scampi or lamb chops. Those options are priced between $75-$90.

The prime surf and turf is priced at $200 for two people. That includes a 35-ounce prime tomahawk, a lobster tail, shrimp, roasted campari tomatoes and herb butter.

Reservations can be made online.

The General Public: Guests will be offered free champagne and chocolate with the purchase of a meal during dinner.

Kona Grill: The “Grand Kona for Two” special at $90 includes two glasses of bubbles, filet with lobster butter and miso seabass, scallops, brussel sprouts and kona whipped potatoes.

The restaurant chain will also have appetizers, entrees and desserts at a special price.

The special menus will last from Valentine’s Day until Feb. 29. Reservations can be made online.

Maggiano’s Little Italy: The “That’s Amore” meal for two includes an appetizer or two side salads, two entrees, two drinks, one dessert and chocolate zuccotto bites for $80.

A carryout deal for two includes one appetizer, two side salads, two entrees and a dessert for $50.

Reservations can be made online.

Maverick Texas Brasserie: A two-course prix fixe meal at $75 per person will be offered, as well as a $45 per person wine pairing. Details about the menu can be seen online.

A children’s menu is priced at $25 a child.

The Melting Pot: Three four-course meal options will be offered on Valentine’s Day.

The standard “Sweetheart Package” is $134.95 for two people, the “Romeo and Juliet Package" with a rose bouquet is $189.95, and the “Ultimate Valentine’s Package” with roses, champagne and a framed photograph is $259.95.

The regular dinner menu will not be offered. Reservations can be made online.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: From Feb. 8-15, the downtown restaurant will offer steak and lobster with wine for $59 each.

A bottle of wine will be offered for $99.

The Palm: Between Feb. 13-16, the downtown restaurant will offer a three-course dinner for two, which will include lobster and prime New York strip.

It will cost $195 per couple or $220 with champagne.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: The restaurant in La Cantera will be open from 10:30 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

The special prix fixe menu will include a soup or salad, a main dish (including a prime ribeye, filet Perry, prime New York strip and more) and a dessert. This menu will cost $60 per person for reservations before 5:30 p.m., and $75 per person for reservations after 5:45 p.m. The full menu can be seen online.

Reservations are limited and required.

The $16 pork chop Friday lunch and the full dinner menu will be available only until 4 p.m.

The restaurant’s Big Red wine will be offered at a discounted price of $35 a glass or $140 a bottle.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: The Valentine’s dinner for two menu will include one appetizer, two entrees and a dessert. It’s priced at $45 for two people and is available from Feb. 7-16.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Between Feb. 7-16, the restaurant with three San Antonio locations will offer a porterhouse dinner for two starting at $129. A surf and turf menu, starting at $49.95, will also be available during that time.

Reservations can be made online.

Zinc: A four-course meal will be offered at $45 a person between 3-11 p.m.

The meal includes faux gras, salad, entree and dessert.

Non-dining deals

Ballet San Antonio: The Tobin Center is offering a double date package for the performance of Edwaard Liang’s “Romeo and Juliet."

Buyers can receive 30% off when they buy four tickets to the performance, which runs Feb. 14-16.

“Romeo and Juliet” will be performed at 7:30 p.m on Valentine’s Day, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Tobin Center.