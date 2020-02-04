69ºF

SAPD: Man, woman stole from Broadway store before employee assaulted

Family Dollar at 2500 Broadway Street was robbed on Jan. 16

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Two people are accused of stealing items from the Family Dollar at 2500 Broadway Street on Jan. 16, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a man and a woman accused of stealing from a dollar store in January.

On Jan. 16, the two suspects walked into a Family Dollar at 2500 Broadway Street and stole items, according to Crime Stoppers.

When a female employee confronted the suspects, the man allegedly assaulted the employee.

They then fled in a blue Nissan Altima, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

