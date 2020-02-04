SAPD: Man, woman stole from Broadway store before employee assaulted

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a man and a woman accused of stealing from a dollar store in January.

On Jan. 16, the two suspects walked into a Family Dollar at 2500 Broadway Street and stole items, according to Crime Stoppers.

When a female employee confronted the suspects, the man allegedly assaulted the employee.

They then fled in a blue Nissan Altima, according to police.

Gunman who fatally shot bystander during argument sought by police

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.