Gunman who fatally shot bystander during argument sought by police

Alma Saenz, 52, was killed in December 2011

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Alma Saenz was killed on Dec. 15, 2011. Her killer remains on the run, according to police.
SAN ANTONIO – The person responsible for shooting and killing a woman who was a bystander to an argument remains on the run.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect in Alma Saenz’s death.

San Antonio police say Saenz, 52, was a bystander to an argument between two men on Dec. 15, 2011, at a home in the 200 block of Cox Ave.

The argument led to a shooting, police said, and a stray bullet struck Saenz. She was transported to a hospital but later died.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

