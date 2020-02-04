Gunman who fatally shot bystander during argument sought by police

SAN ANTONIO – The person responsible for shooting and killing a woman who was a bystander to an argument remains on the run.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect in Alma Saenz’s death.

San Antonio police say Saenz, 52, was a bystander to an argument between two men on Dec. 15, 2011, at a home in the 200 block of Cox Ave.

The argument led to a shooting, police said, and a stray bullet struck Saenz. She was transported to a hospital but later died.

Police searching for suspect in 18-year-old’s death; up to $5,000 reward for info offered

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.