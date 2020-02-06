59ºF

Austin PD: Investigation of suspicious package underway in North Austin

Officials say 183 northbound at Ohlen is closed for the time being

Cody King, Digital Journalist

AUSTIN, Texas – The Austin Police Department is investigating a report of a suspicious package Thursday afternoon in the North Side of the capital city.

Police posted about the suspicious package in the 8600 block of Research Boulevard service road on Twitter around 3:41 p.m.

The call came in around 2:32 p.m., police said.

Officials say 183 northbound at Ohlen Road is closed and traffic is being diverted to Fairfield as the investigation continues.

No word yet on injuries or what was found at the scene.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

