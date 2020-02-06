Man sleeping shot through apartment window, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man who was asleep inside his apartment was shot multiple times through a window early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 11300 block of Roszell Street, not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Bulverde Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the man was sleeping when a someone fired several shots into his window, striking him multiple times.

Police said they are checking neighbors’ cameras as part of the investigation.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and EMS answered the call.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. His name was not released.