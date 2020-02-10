Man killed in Southeast Side apartment identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – The medical examiner’s office has identified a 29-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Southeast Side apartment earlier this month as Johnathan Russell Williams.

Police said Williams was shot inside an apartment on East Southcross, between South W.W. White Road and Pecan Valley Drive.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting. Police are still looking for two suspects.

There is no word on whether anyone has been arrested.