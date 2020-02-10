SAPD: 4 people shot in back-to-back shootings on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Four people are recovering from gunshot wounds in hospitals Sunday night after San Antonio Police Department says a shootout took place on the East Side.

The first shots fired call happened on Midcrown in the yard of a home in the area.

However, while officers were responding to this shooting, they discovered two other people had been shot down the street in the 5900 block of Woodcraft.

Police say a husband and wife were in their yard where witnesses were also.

They say a car pulled up and a woman and a man got out.

Some kind of argument broke out, which then lead to the woman and man allegedly firing shots at the couple.

The husband was shot in the back and is in serious condition. His wife was also hit by gunfire in the leg; her injuries are non-life threatening.

Both were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Shortly later, police found that man and woman who eventually drove off were found on Woodcraft with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to University Hospital, which led police to believe the shooting and those injuries were related.

Police say perhaps someone in the yard fired back at the two people before they drove off.

The two being treated at University Hospital are potential suspects while the husband and wife at SAMMC are potential victims, according to authorities.

The investigation is still ongoing.

