Man shot in leg during family-feud, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a family-feud ended in a man being shot late Sunday night.

The shooting was called in just before midnight in the 9300 block of Scotty Oaks, not far from Bandera Road and Loop 1604.

According to police, a man in his 60s was shot in the leg during a squabble with his stepson.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

There were no reports of other injuries.