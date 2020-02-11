Child finds dead relative’s body in backyard

SAN ANTONIO – A child around 6 years old found the body of his 37-year-old relative in south Bexar County on Tuesday morning, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Salazar said the victim was found in a backyard at a home on Sandy Circle near Post Oak View.

Salazar said BCSO got a call from family members of the man around 8:30 a.m. while they were on their way to dropping off their children at school.

The sheriff said there were obvious signs of trauma on the victim’s body and that the slaying was not a random act of violence.

The victim, who lived by himself, was more than likely killed overnight, Salazar said.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070.