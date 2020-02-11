Deftones are coming to San Antonio in September
Gojira and Poppy will also perform
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to jam out to the Deftones because the band announced a San Antonio stop as part of the band’s Summer 2020 tour.
Deftones will head to the AT&T Center on Sept. 1 with Gojira and Poppy also performing.
“We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.” said Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. with official presale tickets for Citi Cardmembers is available Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Thursday at 1 p.m. More information about presale tickets can be found here.
Tickets can be purchased at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com or via phone at 800-745-3000.
Deftones Texas tour stops also include Houston on Sept. 2 and Irving on Sept. 3.
Deftones Upcoming Tour Dates:
July 27 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
July 28 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
July 30 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Aug. 1 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Aug. 2 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
Aug. 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Aug. 5 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 7 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug. 8 Milwaukee, WI The Eagles Ballroom*
Aug. 9 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Aug. 14 Boston, MA Agganis Arena
Aug. 15 Laval, QC Place Bell
Aug. 17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 19 New York, NYT The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 20 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 22 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Aug. 23 Washington, DC The Anthem
Aug. 24 Bridgeport, CT Harbor Yard Amphitheater
Aug. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
Aug. 27 Indianapolis, IN The Amphitheatre at White River State Park
Aug. 29 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 30 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 1 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Sept. 2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
Sept. 3 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
