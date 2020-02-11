Deftones are coming to San Antonio in September

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to jam out to the Deftones because the band announced a San Antonio stop as part of the band’s Summer 2020 tour.

Deftones will head to the AT&T Center on Sept. 1 with Gojira and Poppy also performing.

“We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.” said Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. with official presale tickets for Citi Cardmembers is available Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Thursday at 1 p.m. More information about presale tickets can be found here.

Tickets can be purchased at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com or via phone at 800-745-3000.

Deftones Texas tour stops also include Houston on Sept. 2 and Irving on Sept. 3.

Deftones Upcoming Tour Dates:

July 27 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

July 28 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

July 30 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Aug. 1 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Aug. 2 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Aug. 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 5 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 7 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 8 Milwaukee, WI The Eagles Ballroom*

Aug. 9 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Aug. 14 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

Aug. 15 Laval, QC Place Bell

Aug. 17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 19 New York, NYT The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 20 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 22 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 23 Washington, DC The Anthem

Aug. 24 Bridgeport, CT Harbor Yard Amphitheater

Aug. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

Aug. 27 Indianapolis, IN The Amphitheatre at White River State Park

Aug. 29 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 30 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 1 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Sept. 2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 3 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center