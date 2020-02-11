Man’s death in Guadalupe County related to death of woman, child near Houston, authorities say

San Marcos – A man found dead outside a San Marcos business has ties to a double murder near Houston, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard James Logan, 53, died of a single gunshot wound, GCSO said.

After Logan’s body was found in the 100 block of Dandelion Trail in San Marcos, police in Sugar Land performed a welfare check at his home and found the bodies of a woman and a child, according to Click2Houston.com.

The child is believed to be about 8 or 9 years old.

Click2Houston reports that police said the bodies showed signs of trauma and gunshot wounds.

Watch a press conference from Sugar Land, provided by Click2Houston: