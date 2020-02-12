Firefighters respond to massive NE Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a massive house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in just before 6 a.m. in the 13800 block of Briarmeadow Street, not far from both Nacogdoches Road and Higgins Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

At this time, not much information is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units have answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.