School district raises awareness about mental health after student’s suicide

San Antonio – The campus of Ronald Reagan High School is somber after the death of a high school student who was found unconscious in the school’s weight room.

“Today has been obviously very difficult,” said Aubrey Chancellor, executive director of communications of North East ISD. “It has been difficult for the students and the staff, but they are putting on a brave face.”

The school said they heartbroken that Alonzo Jones, 16, died from what the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled a suicide.

“We have two rooms just filled with counselors available to anyone who needs to speak,” Chancellor said. “We have brought in other counselors, as well, from some of our other schools, as well as outside agency counselors to help the staff.”

Chancellor said the district takes matters like this very seriously, which is why officials prepare as much as possible.

“All of our employees receive annual mental health training,” Chancellor said. “They also receive suicide prevention training, knowing what to look for and how to handle those situations. In addition to the regular counselors at the school, we also have what they call a STAN counselor at all of our secondary schools, and that is a counselor that specifically deals with only students who are in crisis.”

Chancellor encourages anyone with any sense of mental health crisis to seek help immediately.

“We are here to help. We are here to get you any assistance that you might need. We just need to know what is going on in order to do that," Chancellor said. "I can’t imagine what this family may be going through. We have been in contact with them. We are here to help them. We want to be as supportive as we can, and whatever they need, we are here for.”

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255