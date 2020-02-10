Student dies at Reagan High School, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Reagan High School student who was found unconscious in the school’s weight room has died, officials said.

Reagan High principal Brenda Shelton said the student was found around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

First responders were called immediately after the student was found. Staff members attempted livesaving measures, but the student did not survive, Shelton said.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the case.

Shelton said no other student was involved, and no one else is in danger.

Counselors will be available for students who need them.