Seguin H-E-B temporarily closed after small fire fills store with smoke, officials say

SEGUIN, Texas – H-E-B in Seguin is closed Wednesday after a cardboard compactor caught fire inside the store around 2 a.m.

Seguin Fire Department was called to the store in the 1300 block of E Court Street for a small structure fire, Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia confirmed to KSAT.

Employees at the store called the fire department after they tried to put out the fire with fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the “relatively small fire" with water, however, the entire store filled up with smoke, Sourdellia said.

H-E-B sent the following statement to KSAT:

“Early this morning, there was an isolated fire that started in the store’s cardboard bailer. It was promptly extinguished and there were no injuries. The store will remain closed today for cleaning and we are working to quickly reopen.”

Sourdellia confirmed firefighters stayed at the store, which is closed for mitigation and clean up, until 5:30 a.m. to help clear smoke.

It’s unclear when the store will reopen.

