Teen arrested for firing shots at car, striking 17-year-old in backseat, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Officials have arrested a man accused of firing shots at three teens as they sat in a car, leaving one girl with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jamaal Je Von Christian, 19, has been arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting on Feb. 5, 2019, according to the Bexar County Jail.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Christian allegedly followed the victims — a boy and two girls who ranged in age from 17-18 at the time — in his Buick LeSabre as they left a convenience store in a Mitsubishi Lancer.

When they approached the intersection of Mystic Sunrise and Burning Sunrise on the Northeast Side, the LeSabre pulled up next to the Lancer and Christian fired several shots at the car, the affidavit states.

A 17-year-old girl who as sitting in the backseat was shot multiple times. She was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Christian’s affidavit does not provide a possible motive for the shooting, but KSAT initially reported that the driver of the Lancer noticed the LeSabre following them.

The driver told police he tried driving through a Walmart parking lot in an effort to lose the vehicle, but it kept following them, the report said.

Surveillance footage from the store showed the LeSabre and had audio of the three victims.

Christian was arrested later that month after he and two other males were seen in a suspicious Ford Crown Victoria, according to DPS.

During that stop, Christian and the two males bailed from the car but were eventually apprehended, the affidavit states. Christian was found with a 9mm Taurus GC2 and was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials say.

The handgun was submitted into evidence and it was tested for ballistics in January. Tests proved the same handgun was used in the Feb. 5, 2019, shooting, the affidavit states.

DPS also found through surveillance that the LeSabre was parked at Christian’s residence before and after the shooting. Officials say the LeSabre was detectable in various surveillance videos due to red dice hanging on the rearview mirror.

Christian was arrested on Tuesday and his bond was set at $20,000, according to the Bexar County Jail.