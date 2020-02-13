Local agencies address teen dating violence and prevention
Officials say the highest rate of abuse reported in women happens between ages 15-24
SAN ANTONIO – February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and according to Metro Health, the highest rate of abuse reported in women happens between the ages of 15 and 24.
That's why the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence, which includes Metro Health and San Antonio Police Department, are working to address the issue.
As Stephanie Serna reports, they’re also working to help people prevent it.
