HISD teacher accused of touching 10-year-old girl arrested, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston Independent School District teacher accused of inappropriately touching at least one of his students has been taken into custody, police said.

Court documents revealed that Raymon Williams was charged with indecency with a child after one of his 10-year-old students told the principal at Kashmere Gardens Elementary School that Williams had touched her.

According to authorities, the principal, Marques Collins, called police to the school on Jan. 15 after the student notified him that Williams had rubbed her shoulder and her inner thigh while she was sitting at her desk on more than one occasion.

The student said Williams had touched her inappropriately and then turned around and “rubbed over his crotch area” with several other female students witnessing it, according to court documents.

When asked of Williams has touched her anywhere else, the student said he had also touched between her legs in a rubbing motion and that she had also seen Williams touch her friends in the same places he touched her, court documents revealed.

Authorities said at least three other students were part of the original report, but their parents refused to pursue the issue further or let the students participate in a forensic interview.

Williams was taken into custody Saturday.