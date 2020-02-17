$5K reward offered for information about robbery at McDonald’s

SAN ANTONIO – Police are requesting the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a victim at the McDonald’s at 1142 Culebra Road.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 26 around 5 p.m. as the victim was walking out of the restaurant, according to police.

Crime Stoppers offers reward for info on 7-Eleven armed robbery

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers offers $15K reward for information in 2016 double-murder case