$5K reward offered for information about robbery at McDonald’s
SAN ANTONIO – Police are requesting the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a victim at the McDonald’s at 1142 Culebra Road.
The robbery occurred on Dec. 26 around 5 p.m. as the victim was walking out of the restaurant, according to police.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.
Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.
