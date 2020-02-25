SAISD, University Health System announce opening of health center at Tafolla Middle School

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD on Tuesday announced a collaboration with University Health System to operate a health center at Tafolla Middle School to serve students and campus employees from schools in the Lanier High School feeder.

Health Center West will serve patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

University Health System will staff the center with its employees, including a nurse practitioner, a nurse, a medical assistant and a registrar.

The center will provide care for the following health issues:

Minor acute care (ear infections, throat infections, asthma, bronchitis)

Physical exams/well-child checkups

Primary care

Immunizations

Sports physicals

Health education on nutrition, disease and injury prevention

Medication prescriptions as needed

Parents can make appointments by calling 210-644-2000.

The cost of a visit will depend on a patient’s insurance status at the time of the visit. Private insurance, CHIP, Medicaid, and cash payment arrangements are all accepted. Health Center West staff can assist patients that are underinsured or uninsured make an account with Bexar County’s CareLink financial assistance program.