Texas rolls out new driver’s license, ID card design

TEXAS – If you get a new driver’s license, identification card or license to carry card this week in the state of Texas, you may notice a new design.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the new cards have added security features and better protects against forgeries.

The new driver’s licenses and identification cards have visible identifiers on the front, which include identifying those who have a health condition that could hamper their ability to communicate with others, per DPS.

The new cards also identify veterans and disabled veterans as well as their branch of service, on the front of the cards.

Officials say the cards are Real ID compliant and have a gold star in the upper right corner.

The new cards are made out of polycarbonate material, which officials say is more tamper-resistant and harder to reproduce.

The cards also have laser-engraving for an extra layer of protection against alterations or forgeries, per DPS.

