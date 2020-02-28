Cutting it close for your flight? Good thing you live in SA

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Frequent flyers have more success making their flights at San Antonio International Airport compared to most other U.S. facilities.

That’s backed by a new study ranking the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. The study, conducted by Finance Buzz, is based on a dozen metrics, including average TSA wait times and number of airport gates. It ranked San Antonio International No. 4 in the U.S. among the 10 best airports for passengers who are running late.

According to the study’s summary, with an average TSA wait time of 18 minutes at San Antonio International, “you should be okay if you’re running a little behind.”

