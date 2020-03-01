Winners named in world Bar-B-Que contest at Houston rodeo

HOUSTON – From 250 participants emerged one winner during a World Championship Bar-B-Que contest at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday.

After three days of competition, the biggest prize went to Fayette County Go Texan, which was named Grand Champion Overall.

The Reserve Grand Champion Overall was Operation BBQ Relief.

Here is the entire list of winners:

Grand Champion Overall – Fayette County Go Texan

Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Operation BBQ Relief

Brisket

Champion – Williamson County Go Texan

Second Place – Energy in Motion

Third Place – Rio Valley Meat BBQ

Ribs

Champion – BBQ Social Club

Second Place – Metro Go Texan 3 – Double Trouble Kookers 2

Third Place – Ram’s Club

Chicken

Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan

Second Place – The Tumble Inn

Third Place – Men in Black

Go Texan

Grand Champion – Fayette County Go Texan

Reserve Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

Champion – Madison County Go Texan – Caramelized Pecan Cheesecake

Second Place – Wharton County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars

Third Place – Lingon & Dill BBQ Team (Sweden) – Chocolate Cake

Jr. cook-off

First Place – Evan Arocha – Pittmaker BBQ Addiction

Second Place – Ian Brown – Wharton County Go Texan

Third Place – Cooper Odenbach – Burleson County Go Texan

Specialty awards