Winners named in world Bar-B-Que contest at Houston rodeo
250 competitors participated in three-day contest
HOUSTON – From 250 participants emerged one winner during a World Championship Bar-B-Que contest at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday.
After three days of competition, the biggest prize went to Fayette County Go Texan, which was named Grand Champion Overall.
The Reserve Grand Champion Overall was Operation BBQ Relief.
Here is the entire list of winners:
- Grand Champion Overall – Fayette County Go Texan
- Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Operation BBQ Relief
Brisket
- Champion – Williamson County Go Texan
- Second Place – Energy in Motion
- Third Place – Rio Valley Meat BBQ
Ribs
- Champion – BBQ Social Club
- Second Place – Metro Go Texan 3 – Double Trouble Kookers 2
- Third Place – Ram’s Club
Chicken
- Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan
- Second Place – The Tumble Inn
- Third Place – Men in Black
Go Texan
- Grand Champion – Fayette County Go Texan
- Reserve Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan
Dutch Oven Dessert
- Champion – Madison County Go Texan – Caramelized Pecan Cheesecake
- Second Place – Wharton County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars
- Third Place – Lingon & Dill BBQ Team (Sweden) – Chocolate Cake
Jr. cook-off
- First Place – Evan Arocha – Pittmaker BBQ Addiction
- Second Place – Ian Brown – Wharton County Go Texan
- Third Place – Cooper Odenbach – Burleson County Go Texan
Specialty awards
- Best Façade – Saddle Tramps
- Go Texan Best Façade – Cherokee County
- Best Overall Theme – Saddle Tramps
- Go Texan Best Overall Theme – Mills County
- Best Recycling – Holy Cow
- Go Texan Best Recycling – Orange County
