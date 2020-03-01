61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

61ºF

Local News

Winners named in world Bar-B-Que contest at Houston rodeo

250 competitors participated in three-day contest

Tags: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
photo

HOUSTON – From 250 participants emerged one winner during a World Championship Bar-B-Que contest at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday.

After three days of competition, the biggest prize went to Fayette County Go Texan, which was named Grand Champion Overall.

The Reserve Grand Champion Overall was Operation BBQ Relief.

Here is the entire list of winners:

  • Grand Champion Overall – Fayette County Go Texan
  • Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Operation BBQ Relief

Brisket

  • Champion – Williamson County Go Texan
  • Second Place – Energy in Motion
  • Third Place – Rio Valley Meat BBQ

Ribs

  • Champion – BBQ Social Club
  • Second Place – Metro Go Texan 3 – Double Trouble Kookers 2
  • Third Place – Ram’s Club

Chicken

  • Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan
  • Second Place – The Tumble Inn
  • Third Place – Men in Black

Go Texan

  • Grand Champion – Fayette County Go Texan
  • Reserve Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

  • Champion – Madison County Go Texan – Caramelized Pecan Cheesecake
  • Second Place – Wharton County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars
  • Third Place – Lingon & Dill BBQ Team (Sweden) – Chocolate Cake

Jr. cook-off

  • First Place – Evan Arocha – Pittmaker BBQ Addiction
  • Second Place – Ian Brown – Wharton County Go Texan
  • Third Place – Cooper Odenbach – Burleson County Go Texan

Specialty awards

  • Best Façade – Saddle Tramps
  • Go Texan Best Façade – Cherokee County
  • Best Overall Theme – Saddle Tramps
  • Go Texan Best Overall Theme – Mills County
  • Best Recycling – Holy Cow
  • Go Texan Best Recycling – Orange County

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.