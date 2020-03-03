1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash on East Side, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a crash on the East Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The call for the crash near I-10 and Foster Road came in just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

There is still no word on what caused the crash.

The medical examiner is trying to confirm the identity of the person who was killed.

KSAT will update you with the latest information on this story.