SA firefighters battle massive flames at abandoned building north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters battled a blaze at a downtown-area building where several fires have erupted before.

The fire began around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of San Pedro Avenue, according to a battalion chief at the scene.

The flames caused heavy damage to the building, a former nightclub that has since been abandoned, according to the battalion chief. No one was injured.

The chief said crews have had to extinguish several fires at the location before, and arson was the cause in all those cases.

There was no power in the building, and firefighters are saying it is no longer structurally sound.

Thursday’s blaze caused about $30,000 in damage.

Arson is investigating the incident.