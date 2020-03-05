Woman killed after crashing into telephone pole following collision on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 60s is dead after crashing into a telephone pole after her car was hit by a vehicle that witnesses reported seeing driving erratically, police said.

Police said the woman was driving out of an apartment complex in the 3500 block of West Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. They said she was on her way to work and heading toward I-10 when an 83-year-old man in another vehicle was driving erratically in the same direction.

The other vehicle collided with the woman’s car, sending her crashing toward a telephone pole, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man in the other vehicle and a passenger were taken to University Hospital after their vehicle rolled over. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said the man told them he did not remember the crash happening.

3500 block of West Avenue (KSAT)

