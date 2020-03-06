Pineapple Dole Whip desserts now available at the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been to a Disney theme park, you probably know about pineapple Dole Whip. Now, the delicious dessert is coming to the San Antonio Zoo.

If you haven’t heard of Dole Whip, let us catch you up. It’s a soft-serve, dairy-free frozen dessert often cited as a must-eat treat for Disney-goers. It’s so popular, there are even a haul of websites and Pinterest posts with copycat recipes.

But you don’t have to make it yourself, because it’s now available in San Antonio.

“It’s super popular item at other theme parks and other resorts around the United States, so to have it come here to the San Antonio Zoo is going to be amazing,” said Ruben Dietz, the zoo’s culinary manager.

The Dole Whip comes in pineapple and strawberry flavors. You can also get it swirled.

The zoo is serving it up inside a pineapple half with whipped cream and a cherry. The pineapple dish makes it environmentally friendly and extra yummy.

“We core out the pineapples and the inside is what we use for our fruit cups and other items at the zoo. Instead of giving you a paper boat we’re giving you something that’s super eco-friendly and edible at the same time,”

The Dole Whip bowls sell for $12.00 each.

If you’re feeling really decadent, you can have it served on top of a pineapple upside-down funnel cake. It’s a funnel cake with pineapple, Dole Whip, powdered sugar, whipped cream, cherries and a little cherry juice.

The San Antonio Zoo is now serving Dole Whip desserts.

The pineapple upside-down funnel cake sells for $9 each.

Both treats are served near the Wild Australia section of the zoo at the Snack-a Roos snack stand.

And here’s the best news...

“The pineapple Dole Whip is here to stay,” Dietz said.