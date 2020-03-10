SAPD officer suspended for throwing flashlight at cars while working traffic

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended after throwing his flashlight at cars while working the scene of a crash, according to disciplinary records obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Officer Reuben Ramirez received a 30-day suspension in January for his actions on Aug. 21, 2019, when he was working a crash in the 4900 block of East Houston Street.

First, Ramirez threw his flashlight at a Chevy Avalanche pickup because the driver failed to follow his directions, according to the suspension document. Ramirez also reprimanded the driver and accused him of being intoxicated before letting him drive away.

Later, Ramirez threw his flashlight a second time, striking a Ford Escape that had also failed to follow his directions. The flashlight damaged the car’s windshield, according to the document, and Ramirez reprimanded the woman before letting her drive away.

When the woman returned to complain about the damage Ramirez caused, he wrote her a traffic citation, according to the suspension document. Ramirez’s actions resulted in a criminal case against him that was filed in municipal court.

“Officer Ramirez’s actions leading to the filing of a criminal case against him did not conform to the ordinary and reasonable rules of good conduct and behavior,” according to the suspension document. Ramirez’s suspension ran from Jan. 25 until Feb. 23, records show.

Ramirez was one of eight officers suspended in January, according to the suspension records.