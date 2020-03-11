70ºF

Local News

KSAT 12 Nightbeat, March 10, 2020

Alex McCloud, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – Plane carrying evacuees from Grand Princess cruise ship lands in San Antonio.

Blood donation centers changing protocols to protect donors amid coronavirus fears.

Bexar County officials sharing concerns over coronavirus testing capabilities.

