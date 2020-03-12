Limited fans to be in attendance at UIL basketball tournament in Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – A limited number of fans will be allowed to be in attendance at the UIL Boys State Basketball Tournament this weekend in the Alamodome amid concerns over coronavirus, the University Interscholastic League announced Thursday.

A press release said pre-purchased ticket holders will be admitted, but that there will be no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”

The UIL said they are working closely with the Alamodome to ensure appropriate preventative measures. The press release said the facility put “several safeguards in place, including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation initiatives before and during the tournament, in locker rooms and throughout high traffic areas, as well as wiping down seats between sessions.”

The UIL said they will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor the situation and will make additional announcements as needed.

Here are the following daily procedures for limited attendance according to the press release:

Thursday, March 12 :

Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.

Friday, March 13:

Saturday, March 14:

Each school will be allotted 500 tickets to be sold following semifinal games and until the limit is reached. All-Tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday. Previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place.