You can’t go to the movies at all in San Antonio right now

SAN ANTONIO – If you were hoping to catch a show at the theater to get away from the coronavirus madness, forget it.

All movie theaters are closed in San Antonio due to the potential of large crowds gathering and possibly furthering the spread of the virus.

While Regal Cinemas, Alamo Drafthouse and AMC theaters closed first, Santikos Entertainment stayed open until the city’s mandatory closure of non-essential businesses went into effect at midnight Thursday.

Prior to that, and with the guidance of city health officials, Santikos was screening visitors and limiting attendance in order to follow social distancing rules.

Movie theaters request stimulus from Congress due to virus

Santikos waited to keep it’s doors open until the last minute for the sake of their employees, said Santikos CEO Tim Handren.

Handren said he wanted to ensure employees would be paid.

But with the closure now in effect, Handren fears the impact will be devastating on the nearly 700 employees who help run their nine theaters.

“This breaks everyone’s hearts. Not only is Santikos impacted by this (but) the San Antonio Area Foundation and all of the people they support,” he said.

Santikos employees will be paid over the next two weeks and their medical benefits will remain active at least through April, Handren said.

Customers will be refunded for movie tickets.

Evo Entertainent in Schertz also closed its doors at midnight Thursday.