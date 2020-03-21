University Hospital to ‘severely’ limit visitors

SAN ANTONIO – University Hospital will begin only allowing visitors deemed necessary for patient care, officials said.

Beginning Saturday, only the following visitors will be allowed:

One or two parents or guardians for pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit babies

One support person for labor & delivery/postpartum women

One support person for patients with disabilities or impairments needing assistance

One support person/driver for patients in outpatient surgery

Two support people for critical patients who may be at the end of life

A good-bye visit from a military member being deployed who has a military ID

Visitors must be 14 or older and meet screening criteria to enter.

The University Health System is also taking precautions at its dining areas.

Cafeteria-style stations where food service staff serve meals or individuals serve themselves from a buffet will be closed. To limit potential exposure to infection, all foods will be prepackaged. The change applies to cafeterias and food counters at the Texas Diabetes Institute, the Robert B. Green campus and University Hospital. The seating area at the Robert B. Green campus café will be closed, as the seating area is too small to allow for appropriate social distancing.

The University Transplant Center has announced measures for evaluating surgeries.

Medical teams will continue to perform transplants for patients whose lives would be endangered if an available organ were not transplanted. For patients who are stable and can wait a few weeks for a transplanted organ that may be coming from a living donor, the hospital may opt to postpone the procedure.