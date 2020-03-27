Police: Man, 30, killed in far West side crash was distracted, not wearing seatbelt

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old driver who was killed in a crash on the far West Side was distracted and not wearing a seatbelt, according to San Antonio traffic investigators.

Police said Jose M. Moreno was the driver of the truck that crashed after 6:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound Loop 1604 access road near Highway 151.

Officer Alisia Pruneda, a public information officer for SAPD, says investigators determined that a pickup had rear-ended an 18-wheeler, which was stopped in the right-hand lane of the access road with its blinkers on.

She said the pickup driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died almost immediately. His cell phone was playing a YouTube video as first responders tried to save him, police said.

"He was pinned under the truck in his pickup truck,” Pruneda said. “At this point, we do determine that he may have been distracted and traveling at a high rate of speed.”

The driver of the 18-wheeler is not facing any charges, according to Pruneda.

“A lot of these accidents that we see that involve, unfortunately, some fatalities are as a result of distracted driving,” she said. “It just takes a second to take your eyes off the roadway.”

After the crash, the access road and a few other streets leading to it remained closed for several hours while the investigation was being conducted.