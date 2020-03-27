BCSO: Somerset man shot to death, woman taken in for questioning

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning in Somerset.

The shooting occurred in the 8000 block of W. 3rd St. shortly after 8 a.m., according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies responded to the home after receiving a call about a domestic violence incident. When they arrived, they found a man, in his mid-30s, dead from gunshot wounds to the chest and head, Salazar said.

Deputies took a woman, who is in her 50s, in for questioning. Salazar said the pair were in a relationship and lived in the home with three children.

Salazar said deputies contacted Child Protective Services and the local school district to make arrangements for the children to be cared for.

