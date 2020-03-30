San Antonio parks could be forced to close after groups are seen congregating

San Antonio – City leaders continue to remind residents they must follow social distance guidelines, and that applies to city parks.

During his daily briefing on Sunday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said people have already violated the order, which could lead to more restrictions.

“If you do not implement social distancing, we will be forced to close our parks,” said Nirenberg.

Nirenberg said it’s important to get fresh air, but it’s crucial to follow social distancing as the number of community spread cases has grown.

“It’s just one of those things that we have to do as we get through the heart of this community spread,” he said.

Chuck Robison said his daughters have been forced to spend most of their time at home for the last three weeks.

“They have to be out doing something physical and that usually means coming to a park,” said Chuck Robinson.

Robinson said most of his daughters’ interactions with friends have been online, but he wanted to get them outside.

“We’ve got them out here because they’ve just been dying to see each other and we’ve been dying to get them out of the house, honestly,” Robinson said.

WATCH: Coronavirus update from SA Mayor Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Wolff 3/29/20

He said his family does practice social distancing and is aware of the city’s policy and his daughters have not used playground equipment.

However, amenities at Lion’s Field Park are still being used by the public. The mayor said he plans to look into why playgrounds and recreation areas are still being used.

Robinson said despite restrictions, he’s hopeful getting his daughters outside will help bring back a sense of normal.

“When they just vegetate on the screens or get exposed to what their parents are afraid of, it has a negative effect on the children,” said Robinson.