Boerne-area golf resort to furlough 50-plus workers

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Count Tapatio Springs Resort furloughed its workers counting it among other businesses in the area hospitality industry hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boerne-area golf and lodging destination began furloughing 55 full-time and three part-time workers on a rolling basis on March 23, according to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission obtained by the Business Journal.

The decision is tied to what Tapatio Springs officials characterized in a letter to the commission as an “unforeseeable, dramatic number of reservation cancellations,” as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people because of the pandemic.

Tapatio Springs officials said they are hopeful the furloughs are not “long-lasting,” but added that the duration is unknown at this point.

Affected employees placed on an unpaid leave of absence will continue to receive health insurance and other benefits during their furlough.

