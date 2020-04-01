Local farmers in Seguin sell fresh produce and eggs

SEGUIN, Texas – In the middle of a pandemic that has forced some businesses to shut down, other local businesses like Braune Farms in Seguin are booming.

While grocery stores are low in product, owners Julie and Jeffrey Braune of Braune Farms are picking crops daily and helping supply customers with one of the most coveted items, eggs.

“We can't keep enough eggs,” Julie Braune said. “So many people are still looking for them. The chickens produce what they produce.”

The 50-acre farm is harvested with the help of the Braune’s four children. Since the closures began to happen in Texas due to the deadly respiratory virus, the Braune’s work long hours to cut cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower and pick strawberries along with other seasonal produce.

“We’ve had an outpouring of support, honestly,” Julie said. “I’m not quite sure if it’s really supporting us other than we’re supporting them, because some people just really couldn’t find the things that they needed in the stores.”

Jeffrey Braune says their work-flow was much different weeks ago.

“We would see 150 to 200 cars pass and ever stop (not even) one time to check us out and see what we have to offer,” Jeffrey Braune said.

Their hope is for the world to recover from COVID-19 and for their business to thrive for generations to come.

“I just hope they remember to stop and support their local farmers along with other small grocers, and meat markets in the area," Jeffrey said.

The family’s farm stand is open every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. The family farm is located down the street from Navarro High School at 1300 Link Road in Seguin. Cash and debit or credit cards are accepted, with no minimum purchase required.

Braune Farms also offers an online farmers market and a seasonal produce subscription option that includes delivery within a 10-mile radius.

For more information on ways to purchase fresh produce from Braune Farms, click here.

Updates from Braune Farms are shared on their Facebook page found here.