Long-standing Passion Play tradition won’t take place in SA this year due to COVID-19

San Antonio – On Wednesday, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller extended the decree that suspends public masses until at least April 30.

That means changes to many Holy Week traditions, including the annual Passion Play which will not take place this year.

According to a decree by the Vatican, washing of the feet on Holy Thursday is to be omitted. People looking for palm fronds on Palm Sunday can call their church office.

The archbishop is strongly encouraging priests to livestream or use other media, to reach out to their parishioners.

Wednesday’s decree by the archbishop also states that churches may remain open for private prayer, however, if it cannot be guaranteed that no more than 10 people will be present in the church at one time, the church should be closed.

The Holy Week services celebrated at San Fernando Cathedral will be broadcast live on Catholic Television of San Antonio and all the archdiocesan social media channels.