Man accused of gunning down teenager in Benavides Park arrested

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police announced the arrest of a murder suspect Wednesday, more than a month after officers found a 16-year-old teen fatally shot near basketball courts in a West Side Park.

Fabian Vega, 20, was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Family, friends mourn the loss of 16-year-old fatally shot at West Side park

On Feb. 23, police were called to Benavides Park at 1500 Saltillo Street for a shooting. Officers found three gunshot victims.

Two of the victims were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, but Jesse Alviar, 16, died of his injuries.

In a news release, police said that witness information helped lead investigators to Vega.