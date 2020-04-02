Two teens shot by off-duty UCPD officer after they pointed a gun at him, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Universal City police officer shot two teens after they pointed a gun at him when he caught them trying to break into cars at an apartment complex, police said.

San Antonio police said the off-duty UCPD officer caught five teens trying to break into vehicles at the Landera Apartments a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

When he approached them, he asked them if they needed help, and the teens pointed a gun at him, police said.

Officials said the officer ducked and fired his gun at the teens, hitting two of them.

One of the teens who was shot stayed at the scene and was then transported to a hospital. The other teen who was shot fled in a vehicle with the three teens who were not injured, police said.

The teens ended up at the Element Apartments near the 12000 block of Blanco Road, police said.

Police say they caught up with the teens and apprehended them at the Element Apartments complex.

The teens who were shot had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.