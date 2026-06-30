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Local News

US Rep. Castro connects Air Force trainee death to flu outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base

Lackland Air Force Base Trainee Keon McDaniel died June 16, according to a US Air Force news release

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Congressman Joaquin Castro speaks at a Wednesday, April 8, 2026, news conference in San Antonio. (KSAT)

WASHINGTON – Three members of congress, including U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, are calling for an investigation into the death of a U.S. Air Force trainee from Lackland Air Force Base.

According to a June 17 news release from the U.S. Air Force, Keon McDaniel, a trainee with the 737th Training Support Squadron, died June 16.

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The Air Force said McDaniel was in his sixth week of Basic Military Training on June 12 when he experienced a “medical emergency” and was subsequently transported to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment. McDaniel died at the hospital four days later.

In its June 17 statement, the Air Force said the cause of McDaniel’s medical emergency is under investigation and a “comprehensive medical review” is being conducted to “determine the facts.”

During a joint news conference Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., alongside fellow U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pennsylvania) and U.S. Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-California), the San Antonio-area congressman connected McDaniel’s death to a recent flu outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base that he said has swelled to 284 confirmed cases and includes four hospitalizations.

“I’m demanding an investigation into his (McDaniel’s) death in connection to the flu outbreak,” Castro (D-San Antonio) said.

“As a veteran, and as the ranking member of the Military Personnel Subcommittee, I know that military readiness is built on discipline, professionalism and on leaders who make decisions based on evidence and not ideology,” Houlahan, a former U.S. Air Force officer, said. “Readiness begins and ends with healthy troops. That’s why what is happening in Lackland is so deeply disturbing and troubling.”

Castro and Houlahan also called on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “reinstate the flu vaccine requirement for all service members” and introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require all service members to get vaccinated for the flu.

“What’s absurd about keeping those who serve our nation safe?” Castro asked rhetorically. “No president or secretary should be able to play politics and put the health of our troops at risk.”

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