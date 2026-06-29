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2 family dogs attack children on Northeast Side, BCSO says

Both children have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to the face and head, according to the sheriff's office

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two children were attacked by two family dogs Monday on the Northeast Side, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the dog attack around 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 8100 block of Sheldon Trail, a preliminary report said. A mother reported her two children were being attacked by her dogs.

As one family dog attacked a young boy, his brother attempted to help pull the dog off of him, the preliminary report said.

Deputies stated another family dog attacked the second brother.

The brothers were taken to a hospital to treat their injuries to the face and head, BCSO said. They suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

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